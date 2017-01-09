Top Developer Stories by Section

Understanding the Java Servlet Life Cycle
Understand the life cycle of a servlet to understand the intricacies of the low-level functionalities of servlet programming.
Explore various ways to access files in a file system through the use of Python.
Developer Productivity: Ensuring Productive Meetings
Meetings are most productive when only the necessary participants attend. Can your meetings be more productive?
An Overview of Java Virtual Machines (JVMs)
Peruse an overview of the JVM and how a Java program executes within it.
Next:
-
Java
-
Microsoft & .NET
- An Overview of Java Virtual Machines (JVMs)
- Azure Machine Learning (Azure ML) How-to
- Deploying Applications to the AWS Cloud in a Jiffy!
- Microsoft Ignites IT - Innovation and Transformation. Are You Ready?
- What Advantages Does Azure Provide for Business Apps?
- Microsoft Open Mind Studio Delivers Machine Learning
-
Mobile
-
Daily Developer News
- TruffleHog Searches for Secret Keys in Git Repositories
- Report: IoT Market to Hit $1.29 Trillion by 2020
- Mandatory Programming Class Increases Computer Science Diversity at Harvey Mudd
- App Store Generated $20 Billion for Mobile Development Firms in 2016
- Developer.com Recognized as a Top 50 Software Development Blog
- Report Finds Growing Use of Voice Interfaces
-
Cloud & Web Services
-
Database
-
PHP
-
Open Source