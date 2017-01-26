Top Developer Stories by Section

Best Agile Strategies for Success Applying the Agile Software Methodology
Take advantage of the best strategies and practices for the smooth functioning of your software development process the agile way.
Working with Java Hashing Classes
Plunge into the techniques of hashing before delving into the Java Hashing Classes in brief.
Eliminate Consecutive Full GCs in Java
Learn about consecutive full garbage collections: the causes and cures.
Seven Changes 2017 Will Bring for Software Developers
Many new developments are slated for 2017. Here are seven key changes you need to be prepared to handle.
Next:
-
Java
-
Microsoft & .NET
- An Overview of Java Virtual Machines (JVMs)
- Azure Machine Learning (Azure ML) How-to
- Deploying Applications to the AWS Cloud in a Jiffy!
- Microsoft Ignites IT - Innovation and Transformation. Are You Ready?
- What Advantages Does Azure Provide for Business Apps?
- Microsoft Open Mind Studio Delivers Machine Learning
-
Mobile
-
Daily Developer News
-
Cloud & Web Services
-
Database
-
PHP
-
Open Source