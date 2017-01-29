Top Developer Stories by Section

Getting Started with R Using Java
Get started with using the rJava R package to use Java from R.
Best Agile Strategies for Success Applying the Agile Software Methodology
Take advantage of the best strategies and practices for the smooth functioning of your software development process the agile way.
Working with Java Hashing Classes
Plunge into the techniques of hashing before delving into the Java Hashing Classes in brief.
Eliminate Consecutive Full GCs in Java
Learn about consecutive full garbage collections: the causes and cures.
Next:
-
Java
-
Microsoft & .NET
- Azure Machine Learning (Azure ML) How-to
- Deploying Applications to the AWS Cloud in a Jiffy!
- Microsoft Ignites IT - Innovation and Transformation. Are You Ready?
- What Advantages Does Azure Provide for Business Apps?
- Microsoft Open Mind Studio Delivers Machine Learning
- Doing Balance Calculations in a Microsoft Analysis Services Database
-
Mobile
-
Daily Developer News
-
Cloud & Web Services
-
Database
-
PHP
-
Open Source